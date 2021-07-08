Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NW Farms Logo Revamp

NW Farms Logo Revamp local fresh basil branding sustainable mountain logo plants vegetables growing vertical hydroponic
NW Farms hydroponically and vertically grows pesticide and herbicide free produce around the Auburn and Lacey Washington regions. I had the opportunity to rework their logo to flesh out some flaws I had with their original mark and incorporate more of the company's ethos by adding blue into their mark.

