Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Елена

Маскот/Фирменный персонаж

Елена
Елена
  • Save
Маскот/Фирменный персонаж branding vector design
Download color palette

Лисёнок Басик - фирменный персонаж рекламной компании "АвтоБАС"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Елена
Елена

More by Елена

View profile
    • Like