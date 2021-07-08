Dstl Brand Development

Over the many decades of existence Dstl had lost its way with its identity, which had become visually confused and the messaging lost or completely defused. Considering all of these historical factors, we decided to take a tactical, strategic approach to first rationalise the messaging. Once the narrative was clear and defined, we then looked at how we could modernise and develop the identity system.

We decided to build out a distinctive image style for their photographers to follow, develop a new striking colour palette, test and select a work horse typeface suitable for both print and digital use and then furnish the identity with a graphic system that would facilitate their in-house design team a good range of flourishes to enrich the brand.