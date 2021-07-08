I will trace or convert your image or logo into vector manually

This is Zakir,

I am here for creating your eye-catching, Dynamic, Modern, and Professional design work. I have been work for Graphic Design ( vector tracing ) and printing experience in a renowned company in UAE for 12 years.

Why should you choose me?

✓ Live field experience for 12 years

✓ Best quality Work

✓ Affordable prices

✓ Fast responses

✓ Fast delivery

✓ Manually work

✓ Source Files (AI, EPS, PSD, PDF, JPEG, PNG)

What will I provide to you?

· Low quality to vector tracing

· Raster to vector trace

· Image to vector

· Convert Raster logo into a vector tracing file

· Any other illustrator based work

· Draw your sketch with an illustrator

· Remove watermarks and redraw

· Ready to print

So, Wait for what?

Just ORDER ME with Confidence, Definitely I will make you happy with my Unique work.

Message me for any custom order.

My Every Design is a new sign of Creativity.