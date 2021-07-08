Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Itinerary

Itinerary figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Today I would Like To Share the Itinerary UI. The Word Itinerary Means "a planned route or journey". On this Interface Start, Week 1,2,3, and at last End Is the Itinerary It Travels Like a Route.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
