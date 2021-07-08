🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sigil Bicycle Brochure A5 Template is a a bicycle club and bicycle Shop company template perfect for any kind of industry, such as corporate, business, photography, retails, real estate, easy to change image and editing a content.
Created to make your business presentation stand out, pain-free and professional look.
Main Fitures
24 Pages
Brochure A5 sizes
Compatible with Adobe Indesign CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 & CC
1 PDF
Includes .IDML fil
Paragraph, Character and Object Styles
Master Pages
Help Guide File
Images, Text and Background on separate layers
Pictures are not Included
Only free fonts