Focusdeaigntem

Sigil Bicycle Brochure A5 Template

Focusdeaigntem
Focusdeaigntem
  • Save
Sigil Bicycle Brochure A5 Template illustration logo desaingrafis design laye cycle bike typography free branding templatedesign flayer a5
Download color palette

Sigil Bicycle Brochure A5 Template is a a bicycle club and bicycle Shop company template perfect for any kind of industry, such as corporate, business, photography, retails, real estate, easy to change image and editing a content.

Created to make your business presentation stand out, pain-free and professional look.

Main Fitures

24 Pages
Brochure A5 sizes
Compatible with Adobe Indesign CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 & CC
1 PDF
Includes .IDML fil
Paragraph, Character and Object Styles
Master Pages
Help Guide File
Images, Text and Background on separate layers
Pictures are not Included
Only free fonts

Focusdeaigntem
Focusdeaigntem

More by Focusdeaigntem

View profile
    • Like