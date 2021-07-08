alesha design

USU Logo Design

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
USU Logo Design symbol modern marketing logotype idea icon creative corporation consulting company business brand alphabet wordmark letter initials alesha design design logo usu
Download color palette

Hi guys,
Please check my work, "USU Logo Design", Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like