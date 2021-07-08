Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Berber
Improving MX Product Design

Talk To People Platform - Risky Typography

Talk To People Platform - Risky Typography illustration concept design avatar platform chat typography risky ui ux ipad figma web design
Hello world Dribbble 🏀

This is an exercise to use unconventional typefaces for chat platform.

If you like it, don't forget to give me a little love ❤️

------------------
Want to learn more about our talented product design and service team? Visit:
https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design

