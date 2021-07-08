Watercolour Construction Clipart

Watercolor Construction Equipment Clipart Download

Cement Truck

Bulldozer

Dump Truck

Excavator

Hazard Fence

Stop Sign

Hard Hat

Caution Tape

Traffic Cone

Included in this package:

1 Zip File 23 images - All visible on sample pages -Transparent PNG images -Layered PSD files -300 DPI -Brick is approx. 4x2 centimetres for size comparison

Mockups in a set are not included. Only preview files. This product was created in Procreate. PSD files can open in Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Design, Procreate. PNG files can open in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, Affinity Design, Procreate, Canva.

Also files in PNG, JPG format may be used in other photo editing programs. If you have any questions, please let me know.

Best. wishes, An.