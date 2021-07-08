Watercolour Construction Clipart

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Watercolor Construction Equipment Clipart Download
Cement Truck
Bulldozer
Dump Truck
Excavator
Hazard Fence
Stop Sign
Hard Hat
Caution Tape
Traffic Cone
Included in this package:
1 Zip File 23 images - All visible on sample pages -Transparent PNG images -Layered PSD files -300 DPI -Brick is approx. 4x2 centimetres for size comparison
Mockups in a set are not included. Only preview files. This product was created in Procreate. PSD files can open in Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Design, Procreate. PNG files can open in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, Affinity Design, Procreate, Canva.
Also files in PNG, JPG format may be used in other photo editing programs. If you have any questions, please let me know.
Best. wishes, An.