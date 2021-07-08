Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anive Architects Logo Design: Letter A + Home

Anive Architects Logo Design: Letter A + Home branding logo modern engineering builder construction logo contractor construction company apartment interior construction exterior architecture architect property building real estate house home letter a logo
Logo design for Anive Architects, an architecture firm based in Belgravia, London. The concept combines the letter a + home into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
