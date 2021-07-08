Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cráneo

New game modes | Clash Royale update

Cráneo
Cráneo
  • Save
New game modes | Clash Royale update 2v2 update clean ui game ui game app gamer card game cards ios android app redesign concept ux ui 3d clash royale
Download color palette

Hey guys!
I've been working on a concept for a game update. Clash Royale is a freemium real-time strategy video game.

The goal:
Bring new game modes and enhance the current experience to get more players and retain those already in the game.

To add more variety, the 2v2 mode was extended with new ways to play, (including competitive). All of them can be play with randoms or your friends.

In the following days I will share more screens.

Till then! 🙌🏼

93913d6ebd08dfd2f1aefdb9050802b4
Rebound of
Wireframes | Clash Royale update
By Cráneo
Cráneo
Cráneo
Freelance Interaction Designer ⚡️

More by Cráneo

View profile
    • Like