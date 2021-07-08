Whitepaper for Software Startup Metadata.io

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
About the Company
Metadata.io is a B2B ABM orchestration platform that uses AI to optimize campaigns to outcomes that CMOs care about, at unbelievable scale.
Metadata’s patented AI operator leverages your existing technologies to identify your ideal customer profile, build lookalike and named-account custom audiences, then automatically deploy campaigns at scale to deliver a predictable, qualified inbound lead flow.
Our target audience are Marketing Managers and above at companies that sell to other companies (B2B). Companies like Nutanix, Splunk, Zoom, G2, and Zendesk use Metadata as their ABM technology partner.
------------------------------------------
Project Description from Client
This whitepaper is going to be all about ROI of our product compared to some of our competitors. It will have some tables of data. I'll also need you to create some charts from real data that match the styling/colors. I think I'm more keen on illustrations for this vs. imagery.