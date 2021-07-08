UPSC Mitra : Product Launch Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The challenge was to design a product which you know inside and out but
don’t own, being attracted towards civil services always wanted an application
where you could find study online which is currently done by Byju’s and
Unacademy and add the benefits of socialization and community binding on
the virtual background which so far, none of the EdTech giants are carrying
out.
riyajawandhiya@gmail.com
