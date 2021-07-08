Data Science Report Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Organization name
StrategyWise
Industry
Business & Consulting
Description of the organization and its target audience
We are a data science consulting firm - we help large enterprises figure out how to use data to build competitive advantage. This could be in developing an internal data science team, or writing algorithms, or an AI platform
Description
This report will be a detailed summary of data science projects recommended for an enterprise client. It will be mostly text, with about a dozen charts or graphics, and will be interspersed with stock images throughout. I will provide a template in word (attached) that covers roughly the content that will go into the report. It should give you a good idea of layout. I need your help creating the template design (in Adobe InDesign).