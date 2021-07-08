Data Science Report Design

Organization name

StrategyWise

------------------------

Industry

Business & Consulting

------------------------

Description of the organization and its target audience

We are a data science consulting firm - we help large enterprises figure out how to use data to build competitive advantage. This could be in developing an internal data science team, or writing algorithms, or an AI platform

------------------------

Description

This report will be a detailed summary of data science projects recommended for an enterprise client. It will be mostly text, with about a dozen charts or graphics, and will be interspersed with stock images throughout. I will provide a template in word (attached) that covers roughly the content that will go into the report. It should give you a good idea of layout. I need your help creating the template design (in Adobe InDesign).