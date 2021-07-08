Equipment Monitoring App

Hi All, I am happy to share UI Design of my latest work. It is an application for an equipment monitoring of big franchises like Starbucks. With the usage of this application, they will understand equipment usage pattern, energy consumption trends and create maintenance strategies.

Together with our partners, designed smooth user interfaces and a simple product layout on mobile devices of their equipment monitoring and remotely controlling system for optimal usage.

