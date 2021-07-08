Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ananya Banerjee

Equipment Monitoring App

Ananya Banerjee
Ananya Banerjee
  • Save
Equipment Monitoring App design ui ux data visualisation dashboard app
Download color palette

Hi All, I am happy to share UI Design of my latest work. It is an application for an equipment monitoring of big franchises like Starbucks. With the usage of this application, they will understand equipment usage pattern, energy consumption trends and create maintenance strategies.

Together with our partners, designed smooth user interfaces and a simple product layout on mobile devices of their equipment monitoring and remotely controlling system for optimal usage.

To read about importance of Simplicity in Dashboard: read this article below

https://an-banerjee29.medium.com/energybox-platform-creating-simplicity-with-automation-e5000b172dc6

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Ananya Banerjee
Ananya Banerjee

More by Ananya Banerjee

View profile
    • Like