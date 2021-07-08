Kiran Padmanabhan

Sourav Ganguly - Digital Art

sourav ganguly character digital art illustration
Digital art dedicated to the man who crafted the Indian Cricket Team to become match-winners.

Completely done using Sketch App.

For hq vector file, drop an email to kolourpixels@gmail.com or DM in Instagram to @kolourpixels

