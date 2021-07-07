Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

Olive logo design

Olive logo design identity colour modern logo vector food logo business logo creative l a z y o mark o logo t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x j u m p e d o v e r s latter logo icon logo mark logo branding logo design olive logo olive
  1. Olive.jpg
  2. Olive-1.jpg
  3. Olive-o-letter-mark.jpg

Here is the logo I created for olive Branding project which is unused , Hope you like that , Thank you so much.
if you want to see full branding design. please check here : https://www.behance.net/Arafat_Hossain
I think you will be impressed :)
Are you looking for something similar logo design.
YOU CAN CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS : Arafatho7496@gmail.com
Skype: Arafat hossain
WhatsApp: +8801705337496
