Odom Sok

Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT mountains utah ut salt lake city logo design 2d flat illustration
A little Salt Lake City, UT tribute, inspired by @dkngstudios amazing San Francisco piece.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
