Mirava Sans - Sans Serif Font Family

Mirava Sans-A Sans Serif Font Family

If we can give you many options then why not? Mirava San is a package that will delight you. With this family you will get many options to maximize your designs with stylish fonts. This font designed to bring your branding to life and add a touch of modernity, fun and style. Mirava paves the way for you to write the information you need to send out to your audience. Perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Include 8 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):

Mirava Sans Hairline

Mirava Sans Thin

Mirava Sans Extra Light

Mirava Sans Light

Mirava Sans Regular

Mirava Sans Medium

Mirava Sans Semi Bold

Mirava Sans Bold

Features:

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free Download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13361/mirava_sans.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/mirava-sans/