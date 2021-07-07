Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Mirava Sans - Sans Serif Font Family

Din Studio
Din Studio
Mirava Sans - Sans Serif Font Family
Mirava Sans - San serif font family

Mirava Sans - San serif font family

Mirava Sans-A Sans Serif Font Family

If we can give you many options then why not? Mirava San is a package that will delight you. With this family you will get many options to maximize your designs with stylish fonts. This font designed to bring your branding to life and add a touch of modernity, fun and style. Mirava paves the way for you to write the information you need to send out to your audience. Perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Include 8 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):
Mirava Sans Hairline
Mirava Sans Thin
Mirava Sans Extra Light
Mirava Sans Light
Mirava Sans Regular
Mirava Sans Medium
Mirava Sans Semi Bold
Mirava Sans Bold

Features:
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free Download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13361/mirava_sans.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/mirava-sans/

Din Studio
Din Studio
