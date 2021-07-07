Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖
Vektora

AWS Service Landing Page

Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖
Vektora
Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
AWS Service Landing Page pricing banner design web minimalist clean interface ui ux user interface landing page
AWS Service Landing Page pricing banner design web minimalist clean interface ui ux user interface landing page
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 1.jpg
  2. Desktop - 3.jpg

hello mates,

this is my shoot for today, this is a redesign of the existing website from Polar Seven all the material here is from the official Polar Seven website, hope you like it guys,
thank you

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in Touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like