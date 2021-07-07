duubi

MacOS Windows Edition

duubi
duubi
  • Save
MacOS Windows Edition windows concept windows macos os macos concept os concept ux ui figma
Download color palette

MacOS Windows Edition. Everything you love about your mac is now available on your windows computer. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZr6LmzdBV8

F0f06b1ed89f78e84ff55bb5779d5820
Rebound of
MacOS Santa Monica Concept
By duubi
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
duubi
duubi

More by duubi

View profile
    • Like