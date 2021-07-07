Meet a nice looking coffee bag template for Adobe Illustrator, Sacred Beetroot Coffee Bag Ai. It’s a fully customisable bag size based on 1lb 140Wx220Hx90D (mm) and 12oz 5Wx9.25Hx2.875D (in) flat-bottom pouch. Available in two color mode; CMYK and Pantone. Perfectly suitable for whole bean and ground coffee.

Since the template is 100% vector, enjoy the flexibility to define your own dimension by resize it without loss of resolution.

