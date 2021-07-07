PutraCetol Studio

FLORITA - Beautiful Modern Sans Serif & Signature Typeface

PutraCetol Studio
PutraCetol Studio
  • Save
FLORITA - Beautiful Modern Sans Serif & Signature Typeface lettering natural modern handwriting poster pen logo megazine invitation stylish wedding typeface display signature sans sans serif script font duo branding
Download color palette

Florita is a beautiful modern sans serif and signature typeface. a perfect pair, can created to mix together.
Florita is perfectly suited to signature, wedding, social media, stationery, logo, typography quotes, magazine or book cover, website header, clothing, branding, packaging design and more.

Florita Signature is a natural handwriting signature style font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals, alternate and punctuation.
Florita Sans is a modern and unique sans serif font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals and punctuation.
This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package : *
– Florita Signature ( otf, ttf, woff )
– Florita Sans ( otf, ttf, woff )
– Florita Sans Medium ( otf, ttf, woff )
– Florita Sans Bold ( otf, ttf, woff )

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#branding #casual #clean #contrash #cool #display #duo #fashion #font #FontDuo #FontSet #handwritting #invitation #lettering #logo #magazine #modern #natural #pair #pen #popular #poster #sans #SansSerif #script #signature #stylish #summer #TypeFace #wedding

https://putracetol.com/product/florita-font-duo/

PutraCetol Studio
PutraCetol Studio

More by PutraCetol Studio

View profile
    • Like