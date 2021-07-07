FLORITA - Beautiful Modern Sans Serif & Signature Typeface

Florita is a beautiful modern sans serif and signature typeface. a perfect pair, can created to mix together.

Florita is perfectly suited to signature, wedding, social media, stationery, logo, typography quotes, magazine or book cover, website header, clothing, branding, packaging design and more.

Florita Signature is a natural handwriting signature style font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals, alternate and punctuation.

Florita Sans is a modern and unique sans serif font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals and punctuation.

This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package : *

– Florita Signature ( otf, ttf, woff )

– Florita Sans ( otf, ttf, woff )

– Florita Sans Medium ( otf, ttf, woff )

– Florita Sans Bold ( otf, ttf, woff )

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Ligature

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#branding #casual #clean #contrash #cool #display #duo #fashion #font #FontDuo #FontSet #handwritting #invitation #lettering #logo #magazine #modern #natural #pair #pen #popular #poster #sans #SansSerif #script #signature #stylish #summer #TypeFace #wedding

https://putracetol.com/product/florita-font-duo/