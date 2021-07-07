Revendeva

Tim Bumi web interface

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Tim Bumi web interface startup logo earth logo ipad earth visual identity brand icon ux logo branding ui design vector assets
Download color palette

This is a interface mockup for Tim Bumi website, an agribussiness startup based on Bandung.

Revendeva
Revendeva
Logo . Branding . Illustration .
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like