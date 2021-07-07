Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vaquero grunge mark identity negative space clean minimalist creative wine liquor cowboy retro vintage illustration design logos adobe illustrator adobe branding logo design logo
Vaquero is a Spanish word for a herder of cattle. Its is a horse-mounted livestock herder of a tradition that originated on the Iberian Peninsula and extensively developed in Mexico from a methodology brought to Latin America from Spain.

The vaquero became the foundation for the North American cowboy.

