Medyan Script - Bold Script Font

Medyan Script-A Script Font

Medyan Script is a captive font designed with strong outlines and fat strokes to bring your branding to life and add a touch of modernity, fun and style. This font features thick and angular letters that easy on the eyes and nice to look while it’s also easy to read. Medyan Script becomes more special with extruding version option. Perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features:

Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Swashes

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free Download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13360/medyan_script.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/medyan-script/