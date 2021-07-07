Medyan Script - Bold Script Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Medyan Script-A Script Font
Medyan Script is a captive font designed with strong outlines and fat strokes to bring your branding to life and add a touch of modernity, fun and style. This font features thick and angular letters that easy on the eyes and nice to look while it’s also easy to read. Medyan Script becomes more special with extruding version option. Perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features:
Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free Download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13360/medyan_script.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/medyan-script/