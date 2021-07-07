GFXstore

WSTEN - Brand Identity for LOGO WSTEN

GFXstore
GFXstore
  • Save
WSTEN - Brand Identity for LOGO WSTEN marketing branding gradients logo 2d design brand agency o p q r s t u w x y z a b c d e f g h i k l m n logo designer logo trends 2021 logo fo sale logo design graphic design w modern logo w letter logo w logo wsten brand guideline delivery brand identity colors
Download color palette

A logo is the first step in creating your brand identity. Then the designers will create a brand book with guidelines. It contains corporate styles, colors, fonts, and everything you need to know about the visual presentation of your brand.

WSTEN - Brand Identity for LOGO WSTEN / W letter mark- I designed this logo recently.

unused for sale, If you like my design, please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design every day.

Contact for freelance work.
Email : gfxstoreofficial@gmail.com
whatsApp;+8801822253239
Regards
Saidur

GFXstore
GFXstore

More by GFXstore

View profile
    • Like