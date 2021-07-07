Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Children's Museum Pitch Deck Design - II

Organization name
Children's Museum of the Galilee
Industry
Education
Description of the organization and its target audience
We are working to fundraise in order to build a children's museum in northern Israel. This is for fundraising targeting donors. Our donors are smart, successful, and have a heart for philanthropy knowing that their dollars are building something meaningful
Description
We are looking for a pitch deck that has a playful and inspiring design and will also be compelling to share with potential donors. We have the text and a rough layout. It's 12 pages so far. It will likely need to be expanded to more pages for the design impact. We want to communicate the feel of educating children with joy and curiosity. (key words: Happy, curious, clean, bright, playful, child centric)

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
