Investment Memo Design

This design was created for Energy-Producing Retail Realty, Inc. (aka EPR^2; said: E-P-R-squared)
Client Requirements Description
We need to make an internal memo 'pop' so that we can share it with our partners and potential investors. We would like the memo to be 'clean' and include infographics to illustrate some the information we are trying to convey (particularly on the page labeled "Current State..."). Our goal is to have the reader be impressed not only with the information provided, but with the presentation as well so that they walk away wanting to connect with us and get more info.