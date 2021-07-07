Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Venkat

Investment Memo Design

Venkat
Venkat
  • Save
Investment Memo Design magazine design memo design investment memo design investment memo
Download color palette

This design was created for Energy-Producing Retail Realty, Inc. (aka EPR^2; said: E-P-R-squared)

Client Requirements Description

We need to make an internal memo 'pop' so that we can share it with our partners and potential investors. We would like the memo to be 'clean' and include infographics to illustrate some the information we are trying to convey (particularly on the page labeled "Current State..."). Our goal is to have the reader be impressed not only with the information provided, but with the presentation as well so that they walk away wanting to connect with us and get more info.

Venkat
Venkat

More by Venkat

View profile
    • Like