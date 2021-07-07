Wholesaling Secrets of a Real Estate Rebel Book Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client Information Regarding Target Audience While Book Designing.
This book is intended for everyone interested in real estate. From the total beginner to the seasoned veteran looking to add one or two tools to the tool belt. This book teaches you step by step how to begin from scratch and build a real estate investing business.