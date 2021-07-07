Fandhitya Giovani
Odama

Trademile - Cryptocurrency Dashboard 📈

Fandhitya Giovani
Odama
Fandhitya Giovani for Odama
Trademile - Cryptocurrency Dashboard 📈 ui master card button doge bitcoin web app trading trade graphic design card web design simple clean black dark mode orange cryptocurrency crypto web dashboard
Hi trader 😁!

Here i share my dashboard exploration about Cryptocurrency, what do you think? hope you like it guys ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
