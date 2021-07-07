Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ramasastro.p

Kwan's - Animal Adoption Website

Ramasastro.p
Ramasastro.p
  • Save
Kwan's - Animal Adoption Website animal website pets website black dogs ui design petshop adoption landingpage clean animal pets dark minimal design website web design uiux ux ui modern
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I want to share my exploration of design called "Kwan's". Kwan's is a website for adopting pets, here also sells pet food and other necessities. And Kwan's invites you to adopt an ownerless pet and save the animals.

What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below!

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below. Thank you!

Contact me if there is a project.
Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramasastro.p/

Ramasastro.p
Ramasastro.p

More by Ramasastro.p

View profile
    • Like