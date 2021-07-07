Kwan's - Animal Adoption Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
I want to share my exploration of design called "Kwan's". Kwan's is a website for adopting pets, here also sells pet food and other necessities. And Kwan's invites you to adopt an ownerless pet and save the animals.
What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below!
Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below. Thank you!
Contact me if there is a project.
Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramasastro.p/