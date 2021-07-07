Venkat

Highest ROI NFT Sales Visual Graphic Design for Ecomi

Highest ROI NFT Sales Visual Graphic Design for Ecomi vector illustration design
Organization name
Ecomi
Description of the organization and its target audience
Sell Branded Digital Collectibles (NFTs)
80% Males aged 25-45
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts
Comic fans
Collectors
Industry
Entertainment & The Arts
Story to tell in the infographic
Every Thursday we release a new collectible, to date there has been 15 release days. I would like to highlight 1 item from each release, its initial selling price (new) and the price it has since sold for in the secondary market place.

The story should capture the value of using our crypto currency (OMI Tokens) to make the purchases and show the high ROI when purchasing new to sell on the secondary market.
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
