Highest ROI NFT Sales Visual Graphic Design for Ecomi

Organization name

Ecomi

------------------------------------

Description of the organization and its target audience

Sell Branded Digital Collectibles (NFTs)

80% Males aged 25-45

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts

Comic fans

Collectors

------------------------------------

Industry

Entertainment & The Arts

------------------------------------

Story to tell in the infographic

Every Thursday we release a new collectible, to date there has been 15 release days. I would like to highlight 1 item from each release, its initial selling price (new) and the price it has since sold for in the secondary market place.

The story should capture the value of using our crypto currency (OMI Tokens) to make the purchases and show the high ROI when purchasing new to sell on the secondary market.

------------------------------------