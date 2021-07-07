Highest ROI NFT Sales Visual Graphic Design for Ecomi

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Organization name
Ecomi
------------------------------------
Description of the organization and its target audience
Sell Branded Digital Collectibles (NFTs)
80% Males aged 25-45
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts
Comic fans
Collectors
------------------------------------
Industry
Entertainment & The Arts
------------------------------------
Story to tell in the infographic
Every Thursday we release a new collectible, to date there has been 15 release days. I would like to highlight 1 item from each release, its initial selling price (new) and the price it has since sold for in the secondary market place.
The story should capture the value of using our crypto currency (OMI Tokens) to make the purchases and show the high ROI when purchasing new to sell on the secondary market.
------------------------------------