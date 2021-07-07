Remote Job Board Web UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Organization name
Remote Tech Jobs
------------------------
Description of the organization and its target audience
We're a job board where we aggregate all the remote tech jobs and filter by category to make it easy to find a remote programming job.
------------------------
Industry
Technology
This was created for the job board company where they aggregate all the remote tech jobs and filter by category to make it easy to find a remote programming job.
------------------------
The goal for the homepage and category pages are to be able to discover the perfect job that you're looking for. It's the right technology that you work in, etc.