Remote Job Board Web UI Design

Remote Job Board Web UI Design ui web illustration design
Remote Tech Jobs
We're a job board where we aggregate all the remote tech jobs and filter by category to make it easy to find a remote programming job.
Technology
This was created for the job board company where they aggregate all the remote tech jobs and filter by category to make it easy to find a remote programming job.
The goal for the homepage and category pages are to be able to discover the perfect job that you're looking for. It's the right technology that you work in, etc.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
    • Like