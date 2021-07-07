Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GO AGRO - Eco friendly products company

Go Agro logo design

Hey mates !!!!! 👋🏻
We all know eco-friendly products and substances are the future🌱. In order to support it i made my own style of a eco friendly logo design. You may seen this in my letter mark exploration. Actually i designed it to post later on decided to add it to letter mark exploration.🍃

How about a logo that carries a alphabet letter and a minimal indication inside it. Good nah ? and tadaaaaa !!!🌟 this is it. We eat products obtained from nature, we use products given by nature and we use so many things from nature that all are eco-friendly.

On that order why not a logo tribute to the nature which gives us everything without any expectation. So i gave a tribute to the nature. ( Oh my sweet nature please take it 😅😂).

