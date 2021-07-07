Dynamic Presentation for high end automotive marketplace

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
NEVVIRO
Description of the organization and its target audience
Nevviro is an online marketplace for premium quality automotive aftermarket parts.
Parts include bodywork, wheels and accessories for high end brands such as Range Rover, Bentley, Mercedes, Lamborghini, Audi etc.
Our audience are those who love their cars and are seeking to be a little bit different and prepared to spend money to set their cars apart from the crowd.
Industry
Automotive