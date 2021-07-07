Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Equipment Monitoring Dashboard

Hey, guys! I am sharing a shot from my current project - Equipment Monitoring Dashboard.

User Story: Operations Manager wants to keep track of all the equipments of a store (e.g Starbucks) so that they can analyse and understand whether the equipment is in good health or it needs repairs.

The main feature of this app is that users can quickly find all important data which will help them to understand equipment handling patterns by restaurant stuffs.

If you want to gain insight into detailed UX Design, check out our article bellow.

https://an-banerjee29.medium.com/energybox-platform-creating-simplicity-with-automation-e5000b172dc6

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
