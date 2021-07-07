🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, guys! I am sharing a shot from my current project - Equipment Monitoring Dashboard.
User Story: Operations Manager wants to keep track of all the equipments of a store (e.g Starbucks) so that they can analyse and understand whether the equipment is in good health or it needs repairs.
The main feature of this app is that users can quickly find all important data which will help them to understand equipment handling patterns by restaurant stuffs.
If you want to gain insight into detailed UX Design, check out our article bellow.
https://an-banerjee29.medium.com/energybox-platform-creating-simplicity-with-automation-e5000b172dc6