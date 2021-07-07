Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Venkat

Life Mastery Blueprint Graphic

Life Mastery Blueprint Graphic illustration design
Download color palette

I have designed this artwork as per the client requirements.

Client wanted to display all the elements within a pyramid style structure giving importance to spiritual elements.

I have designed this and added different flash lights to the corners to give it more prominent look

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
