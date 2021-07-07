Soccer Show Bump

The Soccer Show is a Youtube channel, operated by Just Women's Sports; a company specializing in expert coverage and analysis of women's sports. The branding's retro yet clean personality was used to develop a series of key visuals to extend the brand and establish a logo animation that introduces the show. I was in charge of developing the visual treatment, narrative progression, storyboards and animation.

Check it out with sound here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mxk22iH7pVQ