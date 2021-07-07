Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SearchJob - Make you get a job now

SearchJob - Make you get a job now
I made a concept for people who want to create a job search ui.
The focus in the concept that I created is to make users to directly get job vacancy information without being attracted by other visuals.

Open for feedback and update.

contact me in : robiadiprawira@gmail.com

