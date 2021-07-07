Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUi 001 - Instagram Sig Up Page

Hello Dribblers!
I am new here . This is my first ever ui design. I know itts just a copy of what Instagram just looks now with neuromorphism, but it is great way to learn the basics. Neuromorphism is trending that why i decided to give a shot!
Hope You will like it.
Stay Connected,

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
