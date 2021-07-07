CrustyCrust Pizza Branding Loyalty card design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
CrustyCrust Pizza Branding design
Crusty Crust pizza is a Pizza place in their town and named it after that perfect crust's name, Crusty Crust. Using only ingredients of that perfect crust to make pizzas, the town is enjoying pizza like never before. It's so delicious, you'll even eat the crust.
For full preview kindly visit below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122984901/CrustyCrust-Pizza-Branding-design
https://www.lemongraphic.design/#/crustycrust-pizza-branding-design/
#Crustycrust #pizza #branding #crustycrustpizza #canada #pizzeria #pizzawebsite #logo #logodesign #businesscard