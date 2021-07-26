Stas Kulesh 🥝

Brainable Brainy Mascot

Brainable Brainy Mascot exercise your brain mental workouts
We challenge your working memory. Unlock your full cognitive potential with Brainable! Put your mental skills to the test, and use your time better with fun and stimulating games designed to challenge your brain. Enjoy challenging yourself, with our daily 15 minute workouts!

https://brainable.com

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
