Shrimp Dashboard

Outshift Agency
Hello everyone. Here is a concept dashboard design for a restaurant management product. Owners and employees can login to keep track of recent orders, reservations, trending dishes and more.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Outshift Agency
