Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI #002

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI #002 vector mobile ui ux design app
Download color palette

Hey guys 😁
This is my Second day of #DailyUI challenge.

I'd really appreciate feedbacks.

Press "L" if you loved ❤️

Thanks for watching ✌️

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
