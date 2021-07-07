Ben Hintz

Stellar Tickets Point of Sale App

Stellar Tickets Point of Sale App events mobile e-commerce analytics product design pos tickets
We recently created the Stellar Point of Sale app. This app is a bit of a side-step from the main Stellar Product. Select organizers can now sell tickets at the door using Rotating-QR-Code technology. They can also issue admission, sell merchandise and drill in to event/show analytics. It will be available in both iOS and Android on phone and Tablet devices.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Designer
