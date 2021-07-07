Stellar Tickets Point of Sale App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We recently created the Stellar Point of Sale app. This app is a bit of a side-step from the main Stellar Product. Select organizers can now sell tickets at the door using Rotating-QR-Code technology. They can also issue admission, sell merchandise and drill in to event/show analytics. It will be available in both iOS and Android on phone and Tablet devices.