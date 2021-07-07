Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Damien Zúñiga

Weekly Warm-Up: Electric Bikes

Damien Zúñiga
Damien Zúñiga
  • Save
Weekly Warm-Up: Electric Bikes design vector ui typography graphicdesign flat branding illustration
Download color palette

A fun re-imagining of a website for a brand I worked on that specializes in high-end electric bikes.

Looking for full-time designers? Check more of my work here 👇
Linkedin | Case Study

Bb90e925d1790c5545ab9b4b5d1aad1b
Rebound of
Design a product page for a luxury item.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Damien Zúñiga
Damien Zúñiga

More by Damien Zúñiga

View profile
    • Like