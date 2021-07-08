Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Dark UI

Dashboard UI - Dark Mode

AR Shakir
Dark UI
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Dashboard UI - Dark Mode dashboad interface uiux ui ngo admin theme user dashboard admin ui admin panel admin dark theme dark ui dashboard
  1. Save The Jungles - Dashboard UI.jpg
  2. Save The Jungles - Dashboard UI 2.png
  3. Save The Jungles - Dashboard UI 3.png

NGO Dashboard - Dark UI

NGO Dashboard - Dark UI

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Dark Dashboard UI for NGO. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Design Idea Inspiration from: janmendzigall

