Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Magnanelli Design Company

MDCO Bolts Badge

Magnanelli Design Company
Magnanelli Design Company
  • Save
MDCO Bolts Badge patch vector vectorart logo marketing design graphic design branding
Download color palette

I'm always playing around with personal branding. Early on I felt like it was a problem because the consistency in a having a single icon was lost. Now, I look at it as a plus. My personal icons are a great way to show clients how to stretch out their branding.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Magnanelli Design Company
Magnanelli Design Company

More by Magnanelli Design Company

View profile
    • Like