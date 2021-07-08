FlyUIA app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
FlyUIA - the largest air carrier in Ukraine. The new style of interface gave a fresh breath to users. In this concept the emphasis has shifted to the main functions of the app that should significantly speed up the process of ordering ticket. How do you like it? I would love to see your comments!
Nice design? We like it too! Feel free to precisebranding@gmail.com and we will discuss your ideas together.