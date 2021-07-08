Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Artem Velychko
Precise

FlyUIA app

FlyUIA app design inteface concept ui ux inspiration
Hi everyone!

FlyUIA - the largest air carrier in Ukraine. The new style of interface gave a fresh breath to users. In this concept the emphasis has shifted to the main functions of the app that should significantly speed up the process of ordering ticket. How do you like it? I would love to see your comments!

Nice design? We like it too! Feel free to precisebranding@gmail.com and we will discuss your ideas together.

Jul 8, 2021
